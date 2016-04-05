Calendar » Learn to Code: Paradigm Series Part 1: Object-Oriented Programming

April 5, 2016 from 6 pm - 8:30 pm

TOPIC

This will be the first in a series of workshops on different language paradigms. You will learn some principles and techniques for object-oriented programming. This is a core skill for writing quality, maintainable code.

EVENT SUMMARY

This is our monthly in-person event. We'll provide pizza and a combination of a short lesson and coding exercises to learn by doing! Whether you're new to coding, or a professional developer, you'll take something away from these sessions.