Calendar » Learn to Meditate: A mini-retreat

January 11, 2014 from 10:00am - 1:00pm

Learning to meditate is the best way to overcome stress and to stay positive and relaxed. In this short course you will practice meditations and receive advice on how to solve daily problems. Discover how to find happiness within!

Meditation enables us to reduce feelings of stress and unhappiness while increasing our natural sense of well-being. Learn how to meditate and how to use your experience of meditation to improve your daily life.

This beginner friendly course will include practical, hands-on meditation instruction in each session, group discussion and time for Q&A. Each session is a unique meditation and are structured to help us develop our understanding of meditation.