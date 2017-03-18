Calendar » Learning from Alice Keck Park Memorial Garden

March 18, 2017 from 9:00 am - 12:30 pm

This walkabout builds on the Smart Garden Design for Dry Times class and includes an initial 'refresher' of sustainable garden design principles. Alice Keck Memorial Garden is a living, 3-dimensional gallery demonstrating the application of basic design principles. Learn to see garden design as more than a collection of colorful flowers and gain a better understanding of the multiple roles plants can play in the landscape. Gain an appreciation for how form, foliage, density, and visual texture are the building blocks of year-round beauty and interest. Discover how proper plant selections and spacing result in a low-maintenance, environmentally superior landscape.

