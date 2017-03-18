Learning from Alice Keck Park Memorial Garden
This walkabout builds on the Smart Garden Design for Dry Times class and includes an initial 'refresher' of sustainable garden design principles. Alice Keck Memorial Garden is a living, 3-dimensional gallery demonstrating the application of basic design principles. Learn to see garden design as more than a collection of colorful flowers and gain a better understanding of the multiple roles plants can play in the landscape. Gain an appreciation for how form, foliage, density, and visual texture are the building blocks of year-round beauty and interest. Discover how proper plant selections and spacing result in a low-maintenance, environmentally superior landscape.
One Session - 3/18/2017; 9:00 am - 12:30 pm
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning
- Starts: March 18, 2017 9:00 am - 12:30 pm
- Price: $28
- Location: SBCC Schott Campus, 310 W. Padre, Room 6, Santa Barbara, CA
- Website: https://sbcc.augusoft.net/index.cfm?method=ClassInfo.ClassInformation&int_class_id=20403&int_category_id=0&int_sub_category_id=0&int_catalog_id=0
- Sponsors: SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning