Calendar » Learning from the Most Sustainable Place on Earth

August 25, 2013 from 6:30 pm - 9?oo pm

Roberto Perez, Cuban environmental educator featured in the award winning documentary, "The Power of Community, How Cuba Survived Peak Oil" currently in the U.S. promoting the 11th International Permaculture Convergence (IPC11) to be held in Cuba in November of 2013.