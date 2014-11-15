Calendar » Leaves of Three: Art, Anthropology, and Ecology

November 15, 2014 from 3:00pm

"Leaves of three, let it be," is a well-known phrase to warn you against touching Poison Oak. To learn more about this toxic plant from three unique perspectives, join us for a special talk and walk with three experts in their fields. Dr. Bob Muller, Research Associate, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, will take us through the garden to show us how to spot this plant in the wild and impart information on its recent spread. Artist Eric Beltz will discuss how and why this plant features in many of his drawings, while Dr. Jan Timbrook, Curator of Ethnography, Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, will shed light on this infamous plant's painful relationship with California native peoples.