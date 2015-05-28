Calendar » Lecture-Basque Culture, History, and the Study of Gastronomy

May 28, 2015 from 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Basque Culture, History, and the Study of Gastronomy

by Iker Arranz, Ph.D., featuring Chef Aingeru Etxebarria

The Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation (SBTHP) is pleased to present Basque Culture, History and the Study of Gastronomy, a lecture by Iker Arranz, Ph.D. featuring Chef Aingeru Etxebarria, Thursday, May 28, 2015 at 5:30 p.m. in the Presidio Chapel (123 East Canon Perdido Street, Santa Barbara).

Whether eating at a restaurant, at home, or on a picnic, eating used to be a social and physiological activity, based almost entirely on entertaining ourselves. However, the creativity and methodology of a new type of Chef encourages us to think differently. In fact, they force us to think while we eat. We are no longer simply feeding ourselves, but engaging in a singular experience based on culture and identity. We savor the dish, but we also try to decode the messages in that dish: What is the Chef trying to tell me? Can I combine texture with flavor and smell? Can I “eat” identity, as such? All of these questions, which generate new lines of research, are posed by chefs when they cook. They cook not only in the kitchen, but also in our minds.

This presentation establishes links between culture and gastronomy in the Basque Country. Participants will learn about the history and traditions of the Basque Country and how these traditions are represented and transformed in the Culinary Arts. Chef Aingeru Etxebarria, a member of the prestigious "Culinary Association Euro-Toques" shares his experiences as a culinary artist and makes connections between his firsthand knowledge of Basque culture and other cultural realities of literature, cinema and more.

Iker Arranz, PhD hold doctorate degrees in Philosophy (University of the Basque Country) and Cultural Studies (University of Nevada, Reno). He is currently a Lecturer in Basque Studies at UCSB in the Department of Spanish and Portuguese.

Chef Aingeru Etxebarria is a distinguished professional who currently runs a prestigious Culinary Arts Academy in Bilbao, Spain He has been working and learning with the most important chefs in Spain, such as, Ferrán Adria, Karlos Argiñano and others. In his academy, he offers courses for all ages and skill levels, and also offers “in situ” cooking shows and lessons.

Basque Culture, History, and the Study of Gastronomy

Lecture by Iker Arranz, featuring Chef Aingeru Etxebarria

Date: Thursday, May 28, 2015

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Location: Presidio Chapel, 123 East Canon Perdido Street, Santa Barbara

Cost: $5 Admission Non-members; SBTHP Members Free

For more information: Visit www.sbthp.org or call (805) 965-0093