Lecture and Book Signing: Virginia Morell Animal Wise

November 20, 2014 from 5:30 pm





In conjunction with the exhibition Art to Zoo: Exploring Animal Natures, noted science writer Virginia Morell explores the frontiers of research on animal cognition and emotion, offering a surprising and moving exploration into the hearts and minds of wild and domestic animals. Morell is also the author of Ancestral Passions, a New York Times Notable Book of the Year, Blue Nile, and co-author, with Richard Leakey, of Wildlife Wars. She is also a prolific contributor to National Geographic, Science, and Smithsonian magazines and other publications.

A book signing follows the lecture.

Mary Craig Auditorium

Free for SBMA Members, and teachers and students/$10 Non-Members/$6 Seniors

Reserve or purchase tickets at the Museum Visitor Services desks or online at tickets.sbma.net.