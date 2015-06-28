Calendar » Lecture by Richard Salas: 41 Degrees: a Bone Chilling Ocean Experience in Underwater Photography

June 28, 2015 from 2:00 p.m.

Santa Barbara photographer Richard Salas will speak and show images from his latest book Luminous Sea, the final installment of his Sea of Light photo book trilogy. In it, Salas photographically captures marine life found off the frigid western coast of Canada and Alaska. Salas’ talks bring these creatures into vivid focus and into the hearts and minds of his audiences. Come see his latest images as you hear about his adventures photographing his favorite cold water friends. Greet the author, buy the new book, and 50% of the profit will go towards ocean conservation.