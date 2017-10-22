Calendar » Lecture: Jens Hoffman

October 22, 2017 from 2:30 pm

Jens Hoffman, Senior Curator at the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit and Director of Special Exhibitions and Public Programs, Jewish Museum, NY, speaks about the work of Valeska Soares.

Mary Craig Auditorium

Free

Reserve tickets at the Museum Visitor Services desks, or online at tickets.sbma.net.