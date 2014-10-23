Calendar » Lecture: The Merry Wives of D’Ewes: Sex and Two Single Puritan Girls in Early Stuart England

October 23, 2014 from 5;30pm - 7:00pm

UCSB History Associates is proud to present The Merry Wives of D’Ewes: Sex and Two Single Puritan Girls in Early Stuart England, a lecture by USCB Historian J. Sears McGee on Thursday October 23, 2014. It was reportedly H.L. Mencken who defined a Puritan as a person who was “haunted by the fear that someone, somewhere might be happy.” But if the 17th century Puritan Simonds D’Ewes was any example, Shakespeare might have been closer to the truth in his comedy about The Merry Wives of Windsor. UCSB History Prof. J. Sears McGee will sort through the complicated—and sometimes hilarious—negotiations Sir Simonds undertook in his serial marriages to two teenaged Puritan heiresses. His talk will be based on some 70 volumes of Sir Simonds’ personal papers in the British Library that have never been published, including more than 1400 letters to and from a wide range of correspondents in England and abroad. Refreshments will be served. A senior member of the UCSB History faculty and one of its most popular lecturers, Prof. McGee specializes in the history of early modern Britain. His talk will be based on his forthcoming book, “An Industrious Mind”: the Worlds of Sir Simonds D’Ewes, being published by Stanford University Press.The UCSB History Associates is a membership organization created in 1987 with the dual purpose of connecting UCSB History Department faculty with the community, and raising money to support graduate training in History at UCSB.