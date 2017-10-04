Calendar » Lecture: The Persistence of Chumash Visual Culture in the Mission Period

October 4, 2017 from 11:00am - 12:30pm

“The Persistence of Chumash Visual Culture in the Mission Period”

Lecture by Dr. Lisbeth Haas, Professor, History, Latin American and Latino Studies, Feminist Studies, University of California Santa Cruz

Santa Barbara Historical Museum

Prof. Lisbeth Haas (UC Santa Cruz), will deliver a public lecture that focuses on objects from Sacred Art in the Age of Contact, and explores the exhibition’s central theme of the persistence of Chumash sacred and visual traditions through the mission period. Drawing on research completed for her book Saints and Citizens: Indigenous Histories of Colonial Missions and Mexican California, Haas will speak to the visual and material culture of the Santa Barbara missions from diverse perspectives, and address the continued importance of understanding this history today.

RSVP required – [email protected]