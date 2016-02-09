Calendar » LED Lighting Workshop

February 9, 2016 from 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm

Interested in replacing your incandescent lightbulbs with more energy efficient ones? Join the County of Santa Barbara’s emPower program and a local LED lighting expert for an evening of great food and helpful information at a LED Lighting Workshop on Feb. 9.

LED lights typically uses 90 percent less energy and last longer than incandescent light bulbs. At the workshop, you will learn more about how this lighting technology can be used to light your home in more efficient and innovative ways. You will also learn about available incentives and financing for a variety of energy upgrades available through the emPower program.

Local qualified contractors involved in the emPower program will be on hand after the presentation to answer questions, and attendees can schedule a free home energy site visit from an emPower Energy Coach for a comprehensive look at their home energy performance.

Dinner will be provided.

For more information or to RSVP, contact emPower Central Coast at 805-568-3566 or [email protected]