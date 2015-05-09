Calendar » Lemos Feed & Pet Supply Celebrates Anniversary by Featuring Shelter Animals to Adopt

May 9, 2015 from 11:30am - 2:00pm

Lemos Feed and Pet Supply in Goleta is celebrating their 43rd anniversary by showcasing dogs available for adoption from the Santa Barbara County Animal Shelter. The public will have time to spend with the dogs in an off-leash play area to help decide if one of them could be their next family member.