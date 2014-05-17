Calendar » Leon Litwack, Pulitzer Prize Winning Author to Speak at Genealogy Meeting

May 17, 2014 from 10:30am - 12:00pm

Professor Leon Litwack, Pulitzer Prize winning author and professor emeritus at UC Berkeley to speak again at SB Genealogical Society Monthly Meeting, Saturday, May 17, 2014.

The Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society holds its monthly general meeting on Saturday, May 17, at the First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance at State Street, 9:30 am to 12:00 pm.

This month’s speaker is Dr. Leon Litwack, Professor Emeritus, UC Berkeley. A Santa Barbara native, Leon Litwack is an American historian whose works focus on slavery, the Reconstruction Era of the United States, and its aftermath into the 20th century. He won a National Book Award, the Pulitzer Prize, and the Francis Parkman Prize for his 1979 book, Been In the Storm So Long: The Aftermath of Slavery. He also received a Guggenheim Fellowship.

He retired to emeritus status in 2007 at the University of California Berkeley, where he received the Golden Apple Award for Outstanding Teaching. Then he went on a lecture tour that led to his latest book, How Free Is Free?: The Long Death of Jim Crow (2009).

Dr. Litwack’s presentation to the Society in February of 2013 was very well received by an extra large audience. Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to hear a true pioneer in black history speak directly on the subject.

Special interest Groups meet at 9:30am for Beginning Genealogy, German Ancestry, Computer Genealogy and Jewish Genealogy. The featured program with Dr. Litwack starts at 10:30am.

Come join us. You do not need to be a member to enjoy this wonderful presentation.

A calendar of genealogical events can be found at the Society web site (http://sbgen.org/eventListings.php?nm=216).



