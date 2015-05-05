Calendar » Les Arts Florissants

May 5, 2015 from 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3064 or (805) 893-3535

Santa Barbara Debut

French Baroque Vocal and Instrumental Ensemble

Les Arts Florrisants

Airs Sérieux et á Boire

(Serious Airs and Drinking Songs)

William Christie, Musical Director

Tues, May 5, 7:00 PM, Campbell Hall

“Delightful… utterly beguiling.” The Times (U.K.)



Les Arts Florissants, one of the world’s most respected vocal and instrumental early music ensembles, presents a program of late 17th century airs de cour. One of the most refined genres of the Baroque period, these French airs were relished by rapt listeners in Grand Siècle drawing rooms. Love, loss and licentiousness are some of the earthy themes explored in these works, originally performed in the court of Louis XIV. The result? An “exquisite meditation on the nature of desire… a classy, sexy entertainment,” (The Guardian, U.K.). Composers include Michel Lambert, François Couperin and Marc-Antoine Charpentier.