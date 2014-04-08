Calendar » Les Ballets Trockadero

April 8, 2014 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2731 or (805) 893-3535

Principal Sponsors: The Towbes Fund for the Performing Arts, a field of interest fund of the Santa Barbara Foundation

Legendary All-Male Drag Ballet Company

Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo

“One of the great comic creations of the American stage.” San Francisco Chronicle

The sight of large male bodies stuffed into tutus and gingerly balancing en pointe is just the beginning of the fun! Toeing the line between high art and high camp, Les Ballets Trockadero is an international phenomenon, beloved for its parodies of ballet classics like Swan Lake, as well as modern works. The “Trocks,” as they’re affectionately known, enjoy poking fun at the dance world, but they do it with equal parts comedy and “extraordinary” (The Telegraph, U.K.) technical prowess, delighting dance aficionados and newbies alike. The legendary company returns to celebrate its 40th anniversary with delicious new surprises.