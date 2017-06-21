Calendar » Leslie M.M. Blume Speaking at the Santa Barbara Writers Conference

June 21, 2017 from 8:00PM - 9:00PM

Lesley M. M. Blume is an award-winning journalist and New York Times bestselling author. She was an off-air reporter and researcher for ABC News Nightline with Ted Koppel in Washington DC. She helped cover the historic presidential election in 2000, the 9/11 attacks, the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, and myriad other events and topics. Now she specializes in stories on historical, cultural achievements. Her most recent book, Everybody Behaves Badly documents the genesis of Ernest Hemingway’s career in 1925.