Leslie M.M. Blume Speaking at the Santa Barbara Writers Conference
Lesley M. M. Blume is an award-winning journalist and New York Times bestselling author. She was an off-air reporter and researcher for ABC News Nightline with Ted Koppel in Washington DC. She helped cover the historic presidential election in 2000, the 9/11 attacks, the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, and myriad other events and topics. Now she specializes in stories on historical, cultural achievements. Her most recent book, Everybody Behaves Badly documents the genesis of Ernest Hemingway’s career in 1925.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Writers Conference
- Starts: June 21, 2017 8:00PM - 9:00PM
- Price: $10.00
- Location: Santa Barbara Hyatt, 1111 East Cabrillo Blvd
- Website: http://www.sbwriters.com
