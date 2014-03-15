Calendar » Let’s Go Nuts!

March 15, 2014 from 10:30am - 12:30pm

California Rare Fruit Growers Presents: Why nut trees are important for local food security – and which ones to grow

A roundtable discussion on which nut trees are vital for food security in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties. We’ll discuss the pros and cons of pistachios, pecans, acorn, macadamia, chestnut, pine nut, walnut, almonds, pinon and more!



