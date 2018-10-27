Calendar » Let’s Play Marimba! Masanga Marimba Ensemble

October 27, 2018 from 11:00 AM - 12 PM

Masanga Marimba performs music from Africa, Latin America, and the U.S. on an ensemble of marimbas (xylophones) of various sizes that is traditional to the country of Zimbabwe. They will share songs, games, stories, dances, and everyone in the audience will have the chance to learn a song on the marimbas and perform a solo.