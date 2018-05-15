Calendar » Letting The Inner Artist Out

May 15, 2018 from 3:30pm - 4:30pm

“Letting The Inner Artist Out” is the ninth seminar in the “Adapting, Adjusting & Thriving With Vision Loss” series!

Those with limited vision can express themselves in ways not thought possible. Meet the indviduals who have provided the quotes below:

“I enjoy pottery that much more now that I have lost some of my sight. I have found that the feel of the clay can be relaxing, while at the same time, keeps me focused.”

“I can’t paint in detail like I used to, but I have discovered that I can still create some spectacular paintings.”

“I never thought I could weave such beautiful baskets, even when I was fully sighted.”

If you are not visually impaired, take the Blind Fold Challenge and see for yourself a different way to express creativity. Warning – the pottery challenge can be a bit (or a lot) messy!

At the end of each seminar, you can enter your name into our drawing for a $100 Amazon Gift Card! The winner will be announced in May, 2018. There will be nine seminars held between January and May.