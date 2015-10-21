Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 7:57 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

October 21, 2015 from 12:30pm - 1:30pm


Lunch & Learn:
Leveraging Your Strengths for Success
with Polly Chandler, a leadership development & career transition coach


Wednesday, October 21st
12:30 – 1:30PM

Learn how to:
* Maximize your greatest talents to help you achieve your goals
* Increase productivity and performance by 30-40% as a business owner
* Improve team dynamics, communication, and strategies for success as an entrepreneur


Feel free to bring a friend and RSVP by e-mailing [email protected] or talking to our host at (805)966-3722!
 

 

