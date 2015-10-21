Leveraging Your Strengths for Success
Lunch & Learn:
with Polly Chandler, a leadership development & career transition coach
Wednesday, October 21st
12:30 – 1:30PM
Learn how to:
* Maximize your greatest talents to help you achieve your goals
* Increase productivity and performance by 30-40% as a business owner
* Improve team dynamics, communication, and strategies for success as an entrepreneur
Feel free to bring a friend and RSVP by e-mailing [email protected] or talking to our host at (805)966-3722!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Price: FREE
- Location: workzones
- Website: http://workzones.com/event/lunch-learn-leveraging-your-strengths-for-success/