Calendar » Leveraging Your Strengths for Success

October 21, 2015 from 12:30pm - 1:30pm



Lunch & Learn:

Leveraging Your Strengths for Success

with Polly Chandler, a leadership development & career transition coach



Wednesday, October 21st

12:30 – 1:30PM

Learn how to:

* Maximize your greatest talents to help you achieve your goals

* Increase productivity and performance by 30-40% as a business owner

* Improve team dynamics, communication, and strategies for success as an entrepreneur



Feel free to bring a friend and RSVP by e-mailing [email protected] or talking to our host at (805)966-3722!

