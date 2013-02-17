Lewis Chapel CME Church Gospel Brunch
There is food for the body, soul and spirit at the Lewis Chapel C.M.E. Church Gospel Brunch. Anointed musicians from throughout the Central Coast will perform and a delicious selection of buffet offerings will be served. Please join us on Sunday, February 17, 2013 from 1pm-4pm at 202 E. Gutierrez St. in Santa Barbara, CA. Tickets are $25.00 for Adults, children 12 & under free. For details contact, [email protected] or call (805) 965-2625 and visit our website at www.lewischapelsb.com.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: ccole
- Starts: February 17, 2013 1:00pm - 4:00pm
- Price: $25 Adults, children under 12 free
- Location: 202 E. Gutierrez St. Santa Barbara, CA
- Website: http://www.lewischapelsb.com