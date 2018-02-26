Calendar » LGBTQ Jewish Youth Ice Cream Social

February 26, 2018 from 5:30pm - 7:00pm

This group will be a place for Jewish youth in the LGBTQ community as well as allies to socialize while exploring their identities and other topics. This will be through social events (ex. Ice cream socials) as well as serious topic discussions about our intersectional identities and how the current environment we are in effects those identities.