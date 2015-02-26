Calendar » Liberal Arts and the Social Good Conference

February 26, 2015 from 3:00pm - Feb 28, 1:45pm

Westmont’s Gaede Institute for the Liberal Arts hosts its 14th annual conference focusing on how a liberal arts education contributes to contemporary society Feb. 26­-28. The public is welcome to plenary sessions of “Liberal Arts and the Social Good.” A complete schedule is available online at westmont.edu/institute. For more information, please call (805) 565­-6124.

Speakers include Georgia Nugent, former president of Kenyon College, now leading the Council of Independent Colleges’ campaign; Anne Colby and Tom Ehrlich, co­-authors of several books on the importance of liberal education for the professions; Larry Bucciarelli, emeritus professor of engineering at MIT; and Marilyn McEntyre, writer, professor of medical humanities at the UC Berkeley­-UC San Francisco Joint Medical Program, and Gaede Institute fellow.