Liberal Arts and the Social Good Conference
Westmont’s Gaede Institute for the Liberal Arts hosts its 14th annual conference focusing on how a liberal arts education contributes to contemporary society Feb. 26-28. The public is welcome to plenary sessions of “Liberal Arts and the Social Good.” A complete schedule is available online at westmont.edu/institute. For more information, please call (805) 565-6124.
Speakers include Georgia Nugent, former president of Kenyon College, now leading the Council of Independent Colleges’ campaign; Anne Colby and Tom Ehrlich, co-authors of several books on the importance of liberal education for the professions; Larry Bucciarelli, emeritus professor of engineering at MIT; and Marilyn McEntyre, writer, professor of medical humanities at the UC Berkeley-UC San Francisco Joint Medical Program, and Gaede Institute fellow.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: February 26, 2015 3:00pm - Feb 28, 1:45pm
- Price: $225
- Location: Westmont College
- Website: http://westmont.edu/institute/conversations/2015_program/ConvOverview.html