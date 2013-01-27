Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 2:07 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

LIbraries, by Barney Brantingham

January 27, 2013 from 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Barney Brantingham has been a journalistic presence in Santa Barbara for more than 30 years. He will speak about his experiences with libraries, from his hometown in Chicago to his own bookshelves.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Friends of the Goleta Valley Library
  • Price: 0
  • Location: Goleta Public Library, 500 N Fairview Ave., Goleta
