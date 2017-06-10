Calendar » Library Book Launch Party- Centennial Kickoff for Central Library

June 10, 2017 from 7:30pm - 9:30pm

Kick off the Central Library’s Centennial with a release party for Library Book, an anthology of library memories from more than 80 local and national writers including Pico Iyer, Leon Litwack and DJ Palladino, with an introduction by TC Boyle. Champagne, dessert, and readings by selected authors. $50 per person includes a copy of the book. To register and purchase tickets online go to: tinyurl.com/1917-2017 . You can also pay at the door with cash or check only! Please RSVP by June 7th. For questions, contact Katie Szopa at [email protected]