Calendar » Life Beneath Your Feet: healthy soil!

November 12, 2016 from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

The University of California Coopertive Extension (UCCE) Master Gardeners of Santa Barbara County announced that the organization will present a free two presentation entitled " Life Beneath Your Feet: soil health and why it matters at Seaside Gardens, 3700 Via Real, Carpinteria, 93103 on November 12, 2016 from 10am to 12 noon.

The speakers will provide information on:

"A good soil is a healthy soil"

Plant and soil biodiversity

How soil life benefits plants

How to recognize healthy soil

Practical composting

Speakers include Dr. David White, Director of Regenerative Agriculture who has over 25 years of experience working with and teaching groups and schools about healthy soils in Ventura County, and two Master Gardeners.