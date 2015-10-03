Calendar » Life Beneath Your Feet: Soil Health and Why it Matters

October 3, 2015 from 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm

The University of California Cooperative Extension (UCCE) Master Gardeners of Santa Barbara County announced that the organization will present a free one-hour public workshop entitled “Life Beneath Your Feet: Soil Health and Why it Matters” on Saturday, October 3, 2015, at 2:00 pm. (registration at 1:45 pm.) The workshop will be at the Holy Cross Church Hall in Santa Barbara (1740 Cliff Drive on the Mesa; enter parking lot off Dolores Drive. An optional tour of Harmony Garden will follow (weather permitting).

This dynamic presentation will offer an opportunity to learn about:

Soil and plant health

Plant and soil biodiversity

How soil life benefits plants

How to maintain healthy soil

How to recognize healthy soil

About the Presenters:

Dr. David White, PhD, is Director of the Center for Regenerative Agriculture, with 25 years of experience working with environmental groups throughout Ventura County. David also directs environmental education for the Food for Thought Ojai's Healthy Schools program and coordinates garden and farm-based learning programs for more than 20 schools in Ventura County.

Hugh Kelly is Director of a pilot program (permEzone.org) working with the Permaculture Research Institute, Kenya to train and support farmers to develop model farms that improve production and regenerate the environment. He’s a Master Gardener, and President of Mesa Harmony Garden, recently approved as a UCCE Master Gardener Project.

About the UCCE Master Gardener Program

The UCCE Master Gardener program trains volunteers to provide information, workshops and programs for home gardeners. Public information resources offered by Master Gardeners include plant, pest and problem identification, compost production, and cultural practices for growing vegetables, fruits, and ornamental plants. The Master Gardener Program is sponsored by the University of California Cooperative Extension. The program was first introduced in California in 1979. The Santa Barbara chapter was organized in 1990. To learn more about the UCCE Master Garden Program of Santa Barbara County visit:

http://cesantabarbara.ucdavis.edu/Master_Gardener/.

Note: From the University of California and the United States Department of Agriculture in Cooperation with Santa Barbara County: The University of California prohibits discrimination or harassment of any person in any of its programs or activities. University policy is intended to be consistent with the provisions of applicable State and Federal laws. Inquiries regarding the University’s non-discrimination policies may be directed to the Affirmative Action Contact and Title IX Officer, University of California, Agriculture and Natural Resources, 2801 Second Street, Davis, CA 95618, (530) 750-1318. Contact: UCCE Master Gardeners of Santa Barbara County805.893.3485 [email protected]