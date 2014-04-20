Calendar » Life Beyond Sorrow ~ Class and Dinner on Easter Sunday

Sunday • April 20 • 4 – 7:30pm

Our relationships with our family, friends, and colleagues often give rise to challenges, and it is difficult to sustain the love or harmony within them. Yet, we need to know how to live in peace and harmony with others. Its often said, all you need is love, but our love is often mixed with expectation and a need for others to love us back in the way we want. When we combine our love with wisdom, however, our relationships naturally improve as we change our mind rather than the other person or the external situation, and all of our relationships become meaningful and true sources of joy.

The class will consist of two sessions of meditations and teachings, followed by a light vegetarian dinner.

With American Buddhist monk Kelsang Wangpo.

$25 includes workshop and dinner. Please RSVP online or call the center at 563-6000 or email us at [email protected]