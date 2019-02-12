Calendar » Life in America as an Undocumented Immigrant

Engaging Communities with Resilient Love

Life in America as an Undocumented Immigrant

Jose Antonio Vargas

Lecture/Campbell Hall

Jose Antonio Vargas is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, Emmy-nominated filmmaker, and a leading voice for the human rights of immigrants. His memoir, Dear America: Notes of an Undocumented Citizen, was published by HarperCollins in the fall of 2018. In this lecture, Vargas will share details of his journey to America from the Philippines, his journey through America as an immigration reform activist, and his journey inward as he re-connects with his mother 20 years later. From his personal experiences and struggles of countless undocumented immigrants, Vargas will poignantly explore one of the most divisive questions facing our country today: how do you define “American”?