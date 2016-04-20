Calendar » Life Steps: Confident & Capable - Personal and Home Defense

April 20, 2016 from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Join Teri McDuffie & the Coastal Defense Academy for this free hands on workshop and demonstration of mental and physical skills and proactive strategies that enhance self-esteem and self-awareness. Learn how to feel bold and empowered through simple and effective techniques. All ages welcome.

Life Steps is a free therapeutic program that offers a variety of workshops which are tailored to help people navigate grief and provide practical next steps on their journey.

For more information or to RSVP please contact Price Cusolito at (805) 569-2424 or email at [email protected]