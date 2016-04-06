Calendar » Life Steps : Coping With Cooking

April 6, 2016 from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Presented by Janice Knight, Coping with Cooking is a hands on cooking demonstration centered on grounding and nourishing the body, mind, and soul. Learn new skills, recipes, and how to eat to live.

Life Steps is a free therapeutic program that offers a variety of workshops which are tailored to help people navigate grief and provide practical next steps on their journey.

For more information or to RSVP please contact Price Cusolito at (805) 569-2424 or email at [email protected]