Calendar » Life Steps: Planning Your Next Financial Move

April 13, 2016 from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Join Stacy Wright, a professional fiduciary, and expert financial planners, to get all your questions answered about financial hurtles you, or someone you know, may be experiencing. Finance 101 for the survivor.

Life Steps is a free therapeutic program that offers a variety of workshops which are tailored to help people navigate grief and provide practical next steps on their journey.

For more information or to RSVP please contact Price Cusolito at (805) 569-2424 or email to [email protected]