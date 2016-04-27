Calendar » Life Steps: Resilience & Reinvention: The Whole You

April 27, 2016 from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Join Arlene Steputat and Jeannette Love, two of Santa Barbara's prominent spiritual care specialists on grief and life transition, and learn how to take the next steps in your life through meditation practices for relaxation and personal exercises to maintain your health on all levels through physical practices and internal love and awareness.

Life Steps is a free therapeutic program that offers a variety of workshops which are tailored to help people navigate grief and provide practical next steps on their journey.

For more information or to RSVP please contact Price Cusolito at (805) 569-2424 or email at [email protected]