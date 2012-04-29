Calendar » Life Without Fear

April 29, 2012 from 2:00pm - @3:00pm

Life Without Fear Sunday April 29, 2012 02:00 PM Goleta Library 500 N. Fairview Ave Goleta, CA Free child care and free parking in the library parking lot and our church lot next door. Holy, uplifting talk about using spiritual ideas to allay any fears which may be affecting your life. Ginny Leudeman is a Christian Science lecturer from Salem, OR. Come and visit us after the lecture at our reading room next door to the Library. Free Bible's and books by Mary Baker Eddy will be available.