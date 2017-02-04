Calendar » Light and Dark - Infinite Polarity

February 4, 2017 from 10:00am - 12:00pm

The universe was created to embrace the polarity of light and dark. Together with karma and free will, this polarity provides a template for spiritual perfection. This template, or formula, operates continually in the 'Field' of our human potential. The formula is often confusing and obscure, and is also unrelenting. Trace this key part of our existence back to the beginnings of time, and discover how subtle and pernicious the light/dark polarity can be in all its various forms. Come away with a renewed understanding that knowledge is power and recognize that our true enemies are complacency and debilitating fear.





