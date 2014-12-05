Calendar » Light Up a Life

December 5, 2014 from 5:30 pm

This December, Hospice of Santa Barbara hosts its 31st annual holiday Light Up A Life celebrations, inviting families and friends to gather in Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria, to celebrate the lives and memories of their loved ones. Hundreds of lights and stars will illuminate memorial trees at each site, with more stars available at each ceremony for those who wish to hang their own personalized tribute. All donations benefit Hospice of Santa Barbara.

Sat., December 6th, 5:30 p.m. – Casa de la Guerra, 15 E. De La Guerra St., Santa Barbara

Suggested donation for a star: $15

For more information or to purchase a star, please call (805) 563-8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org