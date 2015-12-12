Calendar » Light Up a Life

December 12, 2015 from 5:30 pm

Celebrate the life and the joy of remembrance of loved ones at Hospice of Santa Barbara’s 32rd annual holiday Light Up A Life ceremonies. Hundreds of lights and stars will illuminate memorial trees in honor of loved ones. Stars will also be available at each ceremony for those who wish to hang their own personalized tribute. All donations benefit Hospice of Santa Barbara.

Suggested donation for a star: $15

For more information or to purchase a star, please call (805) 563-8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org