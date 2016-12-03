Light Up a Life
Celebrate the life and the joy of remembrance of loved ones at Hospice of Santa Barbara’s 33rd annual holiday Light Up A Life ceremonies. Hundreds of lights and stars will illuminate memorial trees in honor of loved ones. Stars will also be available at each ceremony for those who wish to hang their own personalized tribute. All donations benefit Hospice of Santa Barbara.
Dates and Locations
Sat., December 3rd, 5:30 p.m. – Casa de la Guerra, 15 E. De La Guerra St., Santa Barbara
Sun., December 4th, 5:30 p.m. – Camino Real Marketplace, Storke & Marketplace Drive, Goleta
Sat., December 10th, 5:30 p.m. – Seal Fountain at Linden Plaza, Linden Avenue, Carpinteria
Suggested donation for a star: $15
For more information or to purchase a star, please call (805) 563-8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: December 3, 2016 5:30pm
- Location: Santa Barbara