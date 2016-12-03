Calendar » Light Up a Life

December 3, 2016 from 5:30pm

Celebrate the life and the joy of remembrance of loved ones at Hospice of Santa Barbara’s 33rd annual holiday Light Up A Life ceremonies. Hundreds of lights and stars will illuminate memorial trees in honor of loved ones. Stars will also be available at each ceremony for those who wish to hang their own personalized tribute. All donations benefit Hospice of Santa Barbara.

Dates and Locations

Sat., December 3rd, 5:30 p.m. – Casa de la Guerra, 15 E. De La Guerra St., Santa Barbara

Sun., December 4th, 5:30 p.m. – Camino Real Marketplace, Storke & Marketplace Drive, Goleta

Sat., December 10th, 5:30 p.m. – Seal Fountain at Linden Plaza, Linden Avenue, Carpinteria



Suggested donation for a star: $15

For more information or to purchase a star, please call (805) 563-8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org