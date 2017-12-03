Light Up A Life 2017- Goleta
Light Up A Life 2017
Hospice of Santa Barbara
This holiday season, come celebrate and honor the lives of your loved ones at Hospice of Santa Barbara’s 34th annual Light Up A Life ceremonies. Watch as hundreds of lights and stars illuminate the memorial trees and hang your own personalized tribute in memory or honor of a loved one. All proceeds will benefit Hospice of Santa Barbara.
Dates and Locations
Sat., December 2nd, 5:30 p.m. – Casa de la Guerra, 15 E. De La Guerra St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Sun., December 3rd, 5:30 p.m. – Camino Real Marketplace, Storke & Marketplace Drive, Goleta, CA 93117
Sat., December 9th, 5:30 p.m. – Seal Fountain at Linden Plaza, Linden Avenue, Carpinteria, CA 93013
Suggested donation for a star: $15
For more information or to purchase a star, please call (805) 563-8820 or visit http://www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org/light-up-a-life-2017/.
