Calendar » Light Up A Life 2017- Santa Barbara

December 2, 2017 from 5:30pm - 10:00pm

Light Up A Life 2017

Hospice of Santa Barbara

This holiday season, come celebrate and honor the lives of your loved ones at Hospice of Santa Barbara’s 34th annual Light Up A Life ceremonies. Watch as hundreds of lights and stars illuminate the memorial trees and hang your own personalized tribute in memory or honor of a loved one. All proceeds will benefit Hospice of Santa Barbara.

Dates and Locations

Sat., December 2nd, 5:30 p.m. – Casa de la Guerra, 15 E. De La Guerra St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Sun., December 3rd, 5:30 p.m. – Camino Real Marketplace, Storke & Marketplace Drive, Goleta, CA 93117

Sat., December 9th, 5:30 p.m. – Seal Fountain at Linden Plaza, Linden Avenue, Carpinteria, CA 93013



Suggested donation for a star: $15

For more information or to purchase a star, please call (805) 563-8820 or visit http://www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org/light-up-a-life-2017/.