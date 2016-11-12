Light Up The Season!
Glittery Lights! Fabulous Gifts! Great Cause!
Join us for an evening at the historic El Paseo Restaurant to toast the holiday season. Celebrate with a festive dinner, holiday entertainment, and a fantasy trees raffle to benefit the Santa Barbara Historical Museum's educational programs for children.
RSVP by November 8.
Tickets and more information available here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/light-up-the-season-tickets-28539153376
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Historical Museum
- Starts: November 12, 2016 5:30 PM - 9:00 PM
- Price: $50-$65
- Location: El Paseo Mexican Restaurant 813 Anacapa St., 10
- Website: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/light-up-the-season-tickets-28539153376
- Sponsors: Santa Barbara Historical Museum