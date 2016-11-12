Calendar » Light Up The Season!

November 12, 2016 from 5:30 PM - 9:00 PM

Glittery Lights! Fabulous Gifts! Great Cause!

Join us for an evening at the historic El Paseo Restaurant to toast the holiday season. Celebrate with a festive dinner, holiday entertainment, and a fantasy trees raffle to benefit the Santa Barbara Historical Museum's educational programs for children.

RSVP by November 8.

Tickets and more information available here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/light-up-the-season-tickets-28539153376