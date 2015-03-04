LIGHT UP THE SKY
The Theatre Group at SBCC will present the hilarious comedy by Moss Hart, LIGHT UP THE SKY, directed by R. Michael Gros, in the Garvin Theatre, March 4-21, 2015.
Written by a master of the American comedy, Moss Hart, Light up the Sky is an outstanding hit of the Broadway theatre, a gorgeously amusing comedy about show folks caught in the midst of a new production. The play takes place in a hotel room prior to the opening of a new show and follows a truck-driver-turned-playwright watching his first play being produced in Boston. This backstage comedy features the grandly temperamental leading lady; her sarcastic, gin rummy playing mother; the egomaniacal director; the lowbrow producer; and his ice-skating, wisecracking wife. As the opening approaches, tempers mount and only a miracle seems likely to save a play that seems destined to flop spectacularly. Notes Broadway World, “So fresh, insightful and true that it could have been written today.”
Performances will be March 4-21, 2015, Thursday through Saturday @ 7:30pm, Sundays @ 2pm. Previews on March 4 & 5 @ 7:30pm. The Sunday, March 8, 2pm performance will be live-captioned for the hearing-impaired. All performances have the assisted listening system available and the Garvin Theatre is wheelchair accessible. Ticket prices are: Previews $16 general/$13 seniors/$8 students, Thursday evening and Sunday matinees $22 general/$17 seniors/$12 students, Friday and Saturday evenings $24 general/$19 seniors/$15 students. Parking is free and near the Theatre. For information or reservations call the Garvin Theatre Box Office at 805-965-5935 or purchase tickets online at www.theatregroupsbcc.com.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: March 4, 2015 7:30pm - 9:45pm
- Price: $8-$16
- Location: Garvin Theatre, SBCC West Campus, 900 block of Cliff Dr.
- Website: http://www.theatregroupsbcc.com