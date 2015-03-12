Calendar » LIGHT UP THE SKY

March 12, 2015 from 7:30pm - 9:45pm

The Theatre Group at SBCC will present the hilarious comedy by Moss Hart, LIGHT UP THE SKY, directed by R. Michael Gros, in the Garvin Theatre, March 4-21, 2015.

Written by a master of the American comedy, Moss Hart, Light up the Sky is an outstanding hit of the Broadway theatre, a gorgeously amusing comedy about show folks caught in the midst of a new production. The play takes place in a hotel room prior to the opening of a new show and follows a truck-driver-turned-playwright watching his first play being produced in Boston. This backstage comedy features the grandly temperamental leading lady; her sarcastic, gin rummy playing mother; the egomaniacal director; the lowbrow producer; and his ice-skating, wisecracking wife. As the opening approaches, tempers mount and only a miracle seems likely to save a play that seems destined to flop spectacularly. Notes Broadway World, “So fresh, insightful and true that it could have been written today.”

Performances will be March 4-21, 2015, Thursday through Saturday @ 7:30pm, Sundays @ 2pm. The Sunday, March 8, 2pm performance will be live-captioned for the hearing-impaired. All performances have the assisted listening system available and the Garvin Theatre is wheelchair accessible. Ticket prices are: Thursday evening and Sunday matinees $22 general/$17 seniors/$12 students, Friday and Saturday evenings $24 general/$19 seniors/$15 students. Parking is free and near the Theatre. For information or reservations call the Garvin Theatre Box Office at 805-965-5935 or purchase tickets online at www.theatregroupsbcc.com.