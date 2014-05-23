Calendar » Lighthouse Lens Tour and Wine Tasting (May 23)

May 23, 2014 from 4:00pm - 5:30pm

May 23 (may be cancelled if less than 6 attendees are signed up)

Times: 4-5:30PM

Address: 113 Harbor Way, Ste. 190, Santa Barbara, CA 93109

Admission: $30

Register below or call 805-962-8404 x115

Venue: Santa Barbara Maritime Museum

Enjoy a 30-minute tour of the Point Conception Lighthouse First Order Fresnel Lens at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, led by the museum's Executive Director. This historic, 160-year old, 18-foot tall lens guided mariners around the most dangerous waters along the Pacific Coast for more than 140 years. Tour is followed by a visit to the Maritime Museum's scenic fourth-floor Crow's Nest, offering the most scenic views in Santa Barbara, overlooking the Harbor, ocean and the Channel Islands. Then enjoy a flight-tasting by Happy Canyon Vineyards and an Antipasto Platter on the Deck, by the Boats, at Chuck's Waterfront Grill.