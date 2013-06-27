Calendar » Lighthouses, Fresnel Lenses, and Lens Presentation Lecture by James Woodward

June 27, 2013 from 6:00pm

James Woodward, the lampist commissioned by the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum to disassemble, conserve, restore, and re-assemble the First Order Fresnel Lens from Point Conception Lighthouse will give a presentation on Thursday, June 27th, at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, the future home of the Point Conception Lens. Mr. Woodward is one of only five certified "Lampists" in the country.