Calendar » Lightwire Theater’s “A Very Electric Christmas”

December 10, 2014 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

The Granada Theatre will light up the holidays with A Very Electric Christmas performed by Lightwire Theater on Wednesday, December 10, 2014 at 7:00pm. A Very Electric Christmas is a wonderful opportunity to bring families together and start a new holiday tradition!

This captivating and magical tale of adventure, friendship and love, centers around a young bird named Max, a familiar character to Lightwire Theater audiences, and brings a whole new meaning to coming “home for the holidays.” Performed in complete darkness, this creative storyline features Nutcracker soldiers with candy-canes, naughty rats, an electric Christmas tree surrounded by presents, glow worms, dancing flowers and other creatures that light up the stage. Audiences of all ages will enjoy the timeless Christmas classics including songs from Nat King Cole, Tchaikovsky, Mariah Carey and of course a few surprises along the way!

Ian Carney and Corbin Popp, created Lightwire Theater based on their mutual love of art, theater and technology. They discovered a product called “EL wire”, electroluminescent wire, where the technology can be powered by batteries and requires no theatrical lighting. They utilize this innovative technology along with puppetry-based creatures that come to life with electrifying personality as electroluminescent creatures light up the darkened stage.