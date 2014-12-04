Calendar » “Like A Soprano” Poetry Reading by David Starkey

December 4, 2014 from 7:00pm - 8:00pm

After the death of James Gandolfini in 2013, David Starkey, director of SBCC's Creative Writing program, decided to pay poetic homage to "The Sopranos" TV series and its star. "Like A Soprano" features one poem for each episode, with the poem sharing the episode's title. Like the series itself, the poems are by turns violent and sexual, comic and absurd. Never before has an entire television program received such close attention from a serious poet; this is a landmark in the crossover between poetic and popular culture.

The reading is free and open to the public at Antioch University Santa Barbara at 602 Anacapa Street.