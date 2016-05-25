Calendar » Lilly’s Taqueria Fundraiser for La Patera Elementary School

May 25, 2016 from 4:00pm - 8:00pm

Join Us for a Fundraiser!

Take the night off from cooking and join us for a fundraiser to support - La Patera Elementary School.

Thank you Lilly's Taqueria for helping our school!

When: wednesday, may 25, 2016 at 4PM - 8PM

Where: 290 Storke Rd, Ste D, Goleta, CA 93117

How: Redeem this flyer or mention La Patera to the cashier and La Patera will get 20% from the sales and gift card purchases.

Buy a Gift Card for your loved ones!

Tell all your family and friends!