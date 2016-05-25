Lilly’s Taqueria Fundraiser for La Patera Elementary School
May 25, 2016 from 4:00pm - 8:00pm
Join Us for a Fundraiser!
Take the night off from cooking and join us for a fundraiser to support - La Patera Elementary School.
Thank you Lilly's Taqueria for helping our school!
Buy a Gift Card for your loved ones!
Tell all your family and friends!
Event Details
- Website: http://www.goleta.k12.ca.us/schoolsites/lapatera/sample-page/calendar/
- Sponsors: La Patera PTA/Elizabeth Lara