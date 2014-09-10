Calendar » Lily Kershaw with Bobby Bazini and Taylor Berrett

September 10, 2014 from 7:30pm

About Lily Kershaw (Nettwerk Records)

Sometimes a song is more than just a song. Sometimes a song can be a mirror to the world, or to the hidden selves we are or want to be.

Lily Kershaw's debut album, Midnight In The Garden, explores emotional landscapes and heart clutching melodies that say the unsaid things we struggle to say ourselves. The album takes root in the titans of folk music...those classic songsmiths who weave tapestries of sound with fingerpicking and tales of often unspoken truths.

In song, Kershaw is an old soul, but in person, she's a kinetic 22 year-old, a "nearly life-long Los Angeleno," she says. She's ebullient and lively, quick with a joke and an infectious smile. Raised adjacent to the Hollywood machine, Kershaw offers an antidote to the long-mythologized Los Angeles glitz; she's authentic, and honest, self-effacing and, above all, she is herself. She may not tell you this, but she's conduit, a nexus of the experiences of the world around her. She feels the weight of the world, she says, but through song, she wears it as an emblem of who she is. Like the day-glow dreams of Los Angeles noir, she reveals the darkness that coexists with sunshine.

"It's all about death," she laughs, while describing her music. "I'd love to say most of my music isn't about death or heartbreak but, well, it is."

It comes as no surprise then, that in 2012, her single "As It Seems" provided the backdrop to the long-running CBS drama series, Criminal Minds. Her voice lilts and flows, as the guitar leans gently into minor keys, and she sings:

"Well I knew what I didn't want to know,

and I saw where I didn't want to go,

So I took the path less travelled on,

And I'll let my stories be whispered when I'm gone."

The song caught fire, broadcast around the world. "People wrote to me saying, ‘This is the song I want to play at my funeral,' it was unsettling at first," she says, "but it felt good to know that my song connects with people."